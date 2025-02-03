Applications are invited for recruitment of 34 vacant positions or career in CDAC CINE Guwahati Assam.
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing- Centre in North East (CDAC CINE) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Personnel.
Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!
Name of post : Project Associate (Fresher)
No. of posts : 4
Qualification & Experience :
B.E/B.Tech of equivalent degree in CSE/IT or
Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!
Post Graduate Degree in CS/IT/Computer Applications or a relevant domain. or
M.E/M.Tech in CS/IT or equivalent degree in the relevant domain or
Ph.D in relevant discipline
Name of post : Project Engineer (Experience)
No. of posts : 8
Qualification & Experience :
First Class (60% of equivalent CGPA) B.E/B.Tech of equivalent degree in CSE/IT/ECE/Electrical or
First Class (60% of equivalent CGPA) Post Graduate degree in CSE/IT/ECE/Electrical or in the relevant domain(s) or
M.E/M.Tech of equivalent degree in CSE/IT/ECE/Electrical or
Ph.D in relevant discipline
1-5 years work experience
Name of post : Project Engineer (Fresher)
No. of posts : 2
Qualification & Experience :
First Class (60% of equivalent CGPA) B.E/B.Tech of equivalent degree in CSE/IT/ECE/Electrical OR equivalent CGPA or
First Class (60% of equivalent CGPA) Post Graduate degree in CSE/ IT/ ECE/ Electrical/ Physics/ Mathematics or equivalent CGPA or
M.E/M.Tech of equivalent degree in CSE/IT/ECE/Electrical or
Ph.D in relevant discipline
Name of post : Project Officer
No. of posts : 7
Qualification :
CA/LLM/CS/CMA or Two years of full-time MBA / post-graduation in relevant field/LLB or equivalent relevant professional qualification and at least 3 years of post-qualification work experience in the relevant field
Minimum 03 years post qualification relevant experience
Name of post : Project Support Staff
No. of posts : 3
Qualification & Experience :
Graduation with at least 50% marks and at least 3 years of post-qualification work experience in the relevant field or Post Graduate with at least 50% marks at the Graduate level. Minimum 03 years of relevant experience after Graduation.
Name of post : Project Technician
No. of posts : 3
Qualification & Experience :
ITI or Diploma in relevant areas with 1 year of post-qualification experience
Name of post : Senior Project Engineer / Project Lead / Module Lead
No. of posts : 6
Qualification & Experience :
First class BE /BTech, ME / MTech or PhD in relevant disciplines. 4-10 years of post-qualification experience
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.cdac.in/
Last date for submission of online applications is up to 6 PM of February 20, 2025
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here