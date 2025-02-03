Applications are invited for recruitment of 34 vacant positions or career in CDAC CINE Guwahati Assam.

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing- Centre in North East (CDAC CINE) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Personnel.

Name of post : Project Associate (Fresher)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience :

B.E/B.Tech of equivalent degree in CSE/IT or

Post Graduate Degree in CS/IT/Computer Applications or a relevant domain. or

M.E/M.Tech in CS/IT or equivalent degree in the relevant domain or

Ph.D in relevant discipline

Name of post : Project Engineer (Experience)

No. of posts : 8

Qualification & Experience :

First Class (60% of equivalent CGPA) B.E/B.Tech of equivalent degree in CSE/IT/ECE/Electrical or

First Class (60% of equivalent CGPA) Post Graduate degree in CSE/IT/ECE/Electrical or in the relevant domain(s) or

M.E/M.Tech of equivalent degree in CSE/IT/ECE/Electrical or

Ph.D in relevant discipline

1-5 years work experience

Name of post : Project Engineer (Fresher)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

First Class (60% of equivalent CGPA) B.E/B.Tech of equivalent degree in CSE/IT/ECE/Electrical OR equivalent CGPA or

First Class (60% of equivalent CGPA) Post Graduate degree in CSE/ IT/ ECE/ Electrical/ Physics/ Mathematics or equivalent CGPA or

M.E/M.Tech of equivalent degree in CSE/IT/ECE/Electrical or

Ph.D in relevant discipline

Name of post : Project Officer

No. of posts : 7

Qualification :

CA/LLM/CS/CMA or Two years of full-time MBA / post-graduation in relevant field/LLB or equivalent relevant professional qualification and at least 3 years of post-qualification work experience in the relevant field

Minimum 03 years post qualification relevant experience

Name of post : Project Support Staff

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience :

Graduation with at least 50% marks and at least 3 years of post-qualification work experience in the relevant field or Post Graduate with at least 50% marks at the Graduate level. Minimum 03 years of relevant experience after Graduation.

Name of post : Project Technician

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience :

ITI or Diploma in relevant areas with 1 year of post-qualification experience

Name of post : Senior Project Engineer / Project Lead / Module Lead

No. of posts : 6

Qualification & Experience :

First class BE /BTech, ME / MTech or PhD in relevant disciplines. 4-10 years of post-qualification experience

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.cdac.in/

Last date for submission of online applications is up to 6 PM of February 20, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here