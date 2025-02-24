Applications are invited for recruitment of 34 vacant positions or career in APS Narangi Assam.

Army Public School (APS) Narangi Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of 34 vacant teaching and non-teaching staff.

Name of post : TGT

No. of posts : 9

Discipline wise vacancies :

Science : 1

Mathematics : 2

Social Science : 2

Hindi : 2

Sanskrit : 1

English : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

a) Four years Integrated Degree Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate

OR

Post-Graduate with a m?nimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated BEd/ MEd

OR

Bachelor Degree with atleast 50% marks in the concerned subjects / combination of subjects and in aggregate

(b) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University

(c) Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)/Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by CBSE/ State Govts in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

(d) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.

(e) Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application

(f) Passing of Online Screening Test (OST) is not mandatory for appearing for the interview and evaluation of teaching skill & Computer proficiency. However OST qualified candidates will be preferred. Non OST qualified candidates after selection to the post of a teacher must pass the

OST within one year of being appointed with a minimum overall raw score of 40% (80 marks)

Name of post : PRT

No. of posts : 7

Qualification :

Graduate holding Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject/combination of subjects and in aggregate. B.El.Ed./ 02-year D.EI.Ed. OR In case suitable candidates with D.El.Ed / B.El.Ed qualifications are not available, candidates with B.Ed, or Integrated B.Ed. can also apply with fulfillment of the condition of six-month PDPET/Bridge Course from an NCTE recognized institute as when NCTE approves any institute to conduct the said course within two years of recruitment as PRT or commencement of the course whichever is later. Pass in Central Teacher Fligibility Test (CTET)/Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by CBSE/ State Govt in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. Proficiency in teaching in English medium. Knowledge of Computer Application is desirable. Passing of Online Screening Test (OST) is not mandatory for appearing for the interview and evaluation of teaching skill & Computer proficiency. However OST qualified candidates will be preferred. Non OST qualified candidates after selection to the post of a teacher must pass the

OST within one year of being appointed with a minimum overall raw score of 40% (80 marks)

Name of post : Counsellor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate with Psychology with a Certificate or Diploma in Counselling with

minimum experience of three years as Wellness Teacher/ Counsellor.

Name of post : IT Supervisor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduation with advance diploma or diploma in Computing & Hardware with

knowledge in at least two of the following:-

(a) Networking and LAN administration.

(b) Operating Systems.

(c) RDBMS with programming. Proficiency in one language.

Name of post : Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate with diploma in Library Science from a recognized institute and computer literate with minimum three years experience.

Name of post : Pre-Primary

No. of posts : 14

Qualification :

(a) Minimum Graduate with Nursery Teachers Training Course (NTT) or Two-year diploma in Elementary Education from institution recognized and approved by the State Education Department.

(b) A Diploma/Certificate/Degree in Early Childhood Education will be given preference.

Name of post : Clerk

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Graduate or Fifteen years’ service as a clerk in the Defence Services.

(b) Basic computer application course of Army/ Dipl oma in Computer Applications of not less than one-year duration. Knowledge of double entry system of accounting, excel sheet and accounting software.

(c) Minimum 5 years’ experience as an Accounts clerk in the Defence Services/reputed organization.

How to apply :

Applications (Hard Copy) in prescribed form are available at www.apsnarangi.com. The application form along with a DD for Rs 250/- will be sent in favour of APS Narangi payable at Guwahati. Candidates are to deposit the Application Form (Hard Copy) along with Bio Data/ Resume photocopies of all relevant certificates/testimonials, CSB Score Card and one copy of recent passport size photograph for all posts at Army Public School, Narangi, Guwahati by 04 Mar 2025 till 2:00 pm.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here