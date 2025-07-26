Applications are invited for recruitment of 30 vacant positions or career in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Guest Faculty in various departments.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 30

Department wise vacancies :

Education : 2

Philosophy : 2

Political Science : 2

Mass Communication, Journalism & Media Studies : 4

Economics : 2

History : 2

Commerce : 3

Law : 4

Sociology : 3

Psychology : 3

Archaeology : 1

Anthropology : 1

Centre for Women’s Studies : 1

Essential Qualifications: Good academic records with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) at Masters Degree Level in a relevant subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

Age Limit : There is no age bar for Guest Faculty. Retired teachers’ having good track record may be preferred.

Remuneration : As per University norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews from 29th July 2025 to 4th August 2025. Time is from 10 AM onwards. The venue is in Cotton University, Conference Hall, MCB Building, Panbazar, Guwahati-01

How to apply :

Applicants must bring a copy of Resume, a set of self attested copies of all Certificates, Marksheets and other qualifying and supporting credentials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here