Applications are invited for recruitment of 27 vacant positions or career in BCPL Guwahati Assam.

Brahmaputra Cracker & Polymer Limited (BCPL) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Managers, Engineers and also Officers.

Name of posts :

Deputy General Manager (Fire & Safety) Senior Engineer (Chemical) Senior Officer (Contract & Procurement) Senior Engineer (Electrical) Senior Officer (Finance & Accounts) Senior Engineer (Instrumentation) Senior Engineer (Information Technology) Senior Officer (Marketing) Senior Engineer (Mechanical) Officer (Laboratory)

No. of posts :

Deputy General Manager (Fire & Safety) : 1 Senior Engineer (Chemical) : 15 Senior Officer (Contract & Procurement) : 1 Senior Engineer (Electrical) : 1 Senior Officer (Finance & Accounts) : 2 Senior Engineer (Instrumentation) : 3 Senior Engineer (Information Technology) : 1 Senior Officer (Marketing) : 1 Senior Engineer (Mechanical) : 1 Officer (Laboratory) : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Deputy General Manager (Fire & Safety) :

Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Fire / Fire & Safety with minimum 55% marks. Preference will also be given to candidates having one year Diploma in Industrial Safety from a Central / Regional Labour Institute recognized by Govt. 20 years of Post qualification executive experience altogether (including experience also as GET / ET / MT) in line

ii) Senior Engineer (Chemical) : Bachelor degree in Engineering in Chemical / Petrochemical / Chemical Technology / Petrochemical Technology with minimum 60% marks. 01 year of Post

qualification executive experience altogether (including experience as GET / ET / MT) in line

iii) Senior Officer (Contract & Procurement) : Bachelor Degree in Engineering with minimum 60% marks. Preference will also be given to candidates having 02 years MBA with specialization in Materials Management.

iv) Senior Engineer (Electrical) : Bachelor degree in Engineering in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics with minimum 60% marks. 01 year of Post qualification executive experience altogether (including experience as GET / ET / MT) in line

v) Senior Officer (Finance & Accounts) :

CA / ICWA OR B.Com with minimum 60% marks and also Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 60% marks. OR Graduation (BA) with Honours in Economics with minimum 60% marks and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 60% marks. OR Graduation (BA/B.Sc.) with Honours in Mathematics with minimum 60% marks and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 60% marks. OR Graduation (BA/B.Sc.) with Honours in Statistics with minimum 60% marks and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 60% marks. OR Graduation in Engineering i.e. B.E./B.Tech. with minimum 60% marks and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 60% marks. Candidates possessing CA / ICWA qualification should hold Fellow /Associate membership of ICAI / ICWAI. 01 year of Post qualification executive experience (including experience as ET/MT) in line

vi) Senior Engineer (Instrumentation) : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Instrumentation / Instrumentation & Control / Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical & Instrumentation / Electronics / Electrical & Electronics with minimum 60% marks. 01 year of Post qualification

executive experience altogether (including experience as GET / ET / MT) in line

vii) Senior Engineer (Information Technology) : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology with minimum 60% marks OR Bachelor Degree with minimum 60% marks and 03 years Masters Degree in Computer Application (MCA) with minimum 60% marks. 01 year of Post qualification executive experience (including experience as GET / ET / MT) in line

viii) Senior Officer (Marketing) : Bachelor Degree in Engineering with minimum 60% marks and Two years MBA with specialization in Marketing with minimum 60% marks. 01 year of Post qualification executive experience altogether (including experience as GET / ET / MT) in line

ix) Senior Engineer (Mechanical) : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Mechanical / Production / Production & Industrial / Manufacturing / Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 60% marks altogether. 01 year of Post qualification executive experience (including experience as GET / ET / MT) in line

x) Officer (Laboratory) : Master’s degree (M.Sc.) in Chemistry with minimum 60% marks altogether. Minimum 02 years Post Qualification supervisory in line experience altogether in laboratory functions / Petrochemical plant/ Hydrocarbon refinery / Oil Refinery / LPG Recovery Plant / Fertilizer Plant in Central or State Public Sector undertaking and / or Large Private Sector organizations of repute, as an employee of that plant / undertaking / organization

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website http://www.bcplonline.co.in/

Last date of receipt of application form altogether is 17.06.2025 up to 11:59 pm

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here