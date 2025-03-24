Applications are invited for 158 vacant positions or career in Punjab & Sind Bank Assam.

Punjab & Sind Bank Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Apprentices

Name of post : Apprentice

No. of posts : 158

Qualification :

Regular Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institute or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government.

The apprentice should also be proficient in local language (Reading, Writing, Speaking & Understating) of State / UT. The apprentice should produce 8th/10th/12th or Graduate Level standard mark sheet / certificate evidencing having studied one of the languages as local language.

Students who have completed Post Graduate qualification are not eligible for Apprenticeship training.

Students with work experience of also one year or more are not eligible to apply. Candidates should not have completed five years after passing qualifying examination

Stipend : Rs. 9000 per month. No daily allowance/conveyance allowance/conveyance or travelling allowance, etc. will be paid to the Apprentices

Age : Minimum 20 years – Maximum 28 years as on date of cut-off. Relaxation in upper age limit will be applicable as per Government of India guidelines altogether for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates.

Selection Procedure :

Final Selection will be subject to verification of eligibility for the post and also information furnished in the online application and Merit as per HSC/10+2 marks. Candidates have to furnish their selected state and also district in application itself. Merit List will be drawn State-wise, District wise and Category wise. Candidates that qualify the minimum eligibility criteria will be placed according to their 10+2 marks in descending order in respective Category, State and District. In case more than one candidate scores same marks as cutoff marks in the merit list such candidates will be ranked in

the Merit List according to their Age in descending order in respective category, state and district.

How to apply :

Candidates are required to register on the apprenticeship portal https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/ and https://nats.education.gov.in/ before applying for apprenticeship in the Bank

Eligible candidate has to then apply online through the Bank’s website

(https://punjabandsindbank.co.in/) only. No other means/ mode of application are acceptable.

Commencement of date of on-line application : 24.03.2025

Last Date of online application (including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates & also Payment of Application Fees/ Intimation Charges (online)) : 30.03.2025

Application Fees :

SC/ST/ PWD : Rs. 100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway charges

General, EWS & OBC : Rs. 200/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway charges

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here