Applications are invited for recruitment of 15 vacant positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Interns and also Senior Project Interns in the project entitled “Industrial Energy Assessments” with the School of Energy Sciences & Engineering.

Name of post : Project Intern

No. of posts : 10

Allowance: Rs. 6,250 per month. Accommodation facilities (shared) may be available on the campus subject to availability and payment of appropriate charges. If accommodation facilities are availed, 16% of the pay will be deducted towards the accommodation facilities. Initial period of contract will be for 89 days. This would be extended along with revision of allowance subject to satisfactory performance.

Qualification : Students currently pursuing final year of B.E/B.Tech in Chemical Engineering / Electrical Engineering / Mechanical Engineering

Name of post : Senior Project Intern

No. of posts : 5

Allowance: Rs. 7,500 per month. Accommodation facilities (shared) may be available on the campus subject to availability and payment of appropriate charges. If accommodation facilities are availed, 16% of the pay will be deducted towards the accommodation facilities. Initial period of contract will be for 89 days. This would be extended along with revision of allowance subject to satisfactory performance.

Qualification :

Students currently pursuing final year of M.E/M.Tech in Chemical Engineering / Electrical Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Thermal Engineering or also other allied areas related to Energy

How to apply :

Candidates have to email their detailed resume altogether on or before 5:00 PM of January 8, 2025

(Wednesday) to the Principal Investigator Dr. Prakash Kotecha at pkotecha@iitg.ac.in.

Only those candidates who satisfy the requirements and also fill out the form at https://iitg.ac.in/proj/ieac/internship.html will be shortlisted for the interview.

Shortlisted candidates will be informed via e-mail altogether.

No TA/DA will be paid to the candidates altogether for appearing in the test and/or interview.

Candidates who are already employed under Central / State Govt. / PSU / Autonomous Bodies will have to submit a No-objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned employer in advance or also at the time of interview failing which the candidate will not be allowed to appear for an interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here