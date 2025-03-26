Applications are invited for recruitment of 146 vacant positions or career in Bank of Baroda Assam.

Bank of Baroda Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 146 vacant posts of Professionals on contract basis in various departments.

Name of post : Deputy Defence Banking Advisor (DDBA)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : A Bachelor Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by

the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE etc.

Experience : Retired Officials who held the rank of Col. or Lt. Col. in the Indian Army/Gp Capt Wg Cdr in the Indian Air Force

Name of post : Private Banker – Radiance Private

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

Mandatory: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of

India/Govt. bodies/AICTE

Desirable qualification : 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management. Regulatory certifications e.g. NISM/IRDA

Experience : Minimum 12 Years of relevant work experience in financial services, Investment advisory or Private banking out of which minimum 8 Years of experience is in Wealth Management or related profiles

Name of post : Group Head

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

Mandatory: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of

India/Govt. bodies/AICTE

Desirable qualification : 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management. Regulatory certifications e.g. NISM/IRDA

Experience : Minimum 10 Years of experience in managing sales in Wealth Management/Retail Banking/ Investments in the financial service industry.

Name of post : Territory Head

No. of posts : 17

Qualification :

Mandatory: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of

India/Govt. bodies/AICTE

Desirable qualification : 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management. Regulatory certifications e.g. NISM/IRDA

Experience : Minimum 6 years of experience in Relationship Management in Wealth Management out of which minimum 2 years as a Team Lead.

Name of post : Senior Relationship Manager

No. of posts : 101

Qualification :

Mandatory: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of

India/Govt. bodies/AICTE

Desirable qualification : 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management. Regulatory certifications e.g. NISM/IRDA

Experience : Minimum 3 Years of Experience as Relationship Manager in Wealth Management with Public Banks / Private Banks / Foreign Banks / Broking Firms / Security Firms / Asset Management Companies.

Name of post : Wealth Strategist (Investment & Insurance)

No. of posts : 8

Qualification :

Mandatory: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of

India/Govt. bodies/AICTE

Desirable qualification : 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management. Regulatory certifications e.g. NISM/IRDA

Experience : Minimum 3 years of experience as a Relationship Manager/ Investment Counsellor in Wealth Management

Name of post : Product Head- Private Banking

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

Mandatory: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of

India/Govt. bodies/AICTE

Desirable qualification : 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management. Regulatory certifications e.g. NISM/IRDA

Experience : Minimum -3- years of relevant work experience.

Name of post : Portfolio Research Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Mandatory: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of

India/Govt. bodies/AICTE

Desirable qualification : 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management. Regulatory certifications e.g. NISM/IRDA

Experience : Minimum 1 year of experience as a Research Analyst in Wealth Management with leading Public / Private / Foreign Banks / Broking / Security firms

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.bankofbaroda.in/

Last date for Submission of Application & Payment of fees: 15-04-2025

Application Fees :

Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates

Rs.100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here