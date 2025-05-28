Applications are invited for recruitment of 13 vacant positions or career in LGBRIMH Tezpur Assam.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, Clinical Psychologist and Nursing Tutor.

Name of post : Professor (Psychiatry)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) A recognized medical qualification included in the First or the Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (Other than Licentiate Qualification) to the IMC Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in sub-section (3) of Section 13 of IMC Act 1956.

(ii) Post graduate degree in the concerned speciality mentioned in section A of Schedule-VI or equivalent.

Experience : 12 years standing in the Profession out of which at least 4 years’ experience should be in the concerned specialty as Associate Professor in a Medical College/ Teaching Institution after the requisite post-graduate degree qualification. Extensive practical and administrative experience.

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 4

Discipline wise vacancies :

Psychiatry : 1

Clinical Psychology : 1

Psychiatric Nursing : 1

PSW : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Qualification :

For Psychiatry

(i) A recognized medical qualification included in the First or the Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (Other than Licentiate Qualification) to the IMC Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in sub-section (3) of Section 13 of IMC Act 1956.

(ii) Post graduate degree in the concerned speciality mentioned in section A of Schedule-VI or equivalent.

Experience : At least five years’ experience as Tutor/Demonstrator Sr. Resident/ Registrar/Lecturer in the concerned specialty in a recognized teaching institution after the requisite post-graduate degree qualification out of which at least 2 years shall be as Assistant Professor.

For other disciplines,

Qualification :

(i) I or II Class (55%) in Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology/Social Work/Psychiatric Nursing.

(ii) Recognized M. Phil degree for Clinical Psychology/Psychiatric Social Work.

(iii) Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology/PSW/Psychiatric Nursing from a recognized Institutions / University.

Experience : At least five years of teaching/research experience out of which two years as Assistant Professor.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Psychiatry : 1

Clinical Psychology : 1

PSW : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Qualification :

For Psychiatry

(i) A recognized medical qualification included in the First or the Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (Other than Licentiate Qualification) to the IMC Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in sub-section (3) of Section 13 of IMC Act 1956.

(ii) Post graduate degree in the concerned speciality mentioned in section A of Schedule-VI or equivalent.

Experience : 01 year as Sr. Resident in the concerned specialty in a recognized/ permitted medical college after acquiring MD/DNB degree.

For other disciplines

Qualification :

(i) I or II Class (55%) in Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology/Social Work/Psychiatric Nursing.

(ii) Recognized M. Phil degree for Clinical Psychology/Psychiatric Social Work.

(iii) Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology/PSW/Psychiatric Nursing from a recognized Institutions / University.

For Clinical Psychology

Experience : 01 year post M.Phil experience in the concerned discipline in a teaching Department Recognized by RCI, Department of Psychiatry recognized by MCI or Independent work experience as a Specialist/Consultant at Multi Specialty hospital with valid CRR all through the period of work

experience.

For PSW

Experience : 01 year post M. Phil experience in the concerned discipline in a teaching Department of Psychiatry recognized by MC? or Independent work experience as a Specialist/Consultant at Multi Specialty hospital.

Name of post : Clinical Psychologist

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : M. Phil in Clinical Psychology from RCI recognized Institution with valid CRR.

Name of post : Nursing Tutor (Psychiatric Nursing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s Degree in Psychiatric Nursing with at least 55% marks from a recognized University/ Institution. Registered as Nurse and Midwife with Central or State Nursing Council.

Desirable: 2 years post M.Sc. teaching and research experience in a mental hospital or psychiatric department or a general hospital/ recognized teaching institution.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 30th June 2025 in LGBRIMH, Tezpur-784001, Assam

How to apply :

For registration, eligible and qualified candidates may ?mail necessary scanned copies of documents (all relevant Original testimonials/BIODATA/Educational Qualification/Experience, self attested copies of certificate/ one PP size photograph) to institute e-mail: lgbrimhrecruitment@gmail.com from 9.00 a.m. to 5. 00 p.m by 27.06.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here