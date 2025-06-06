Applications are invited for recruitment of 11 vacant positions or career in IIE Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Lead-Project and Executive-Project.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Lead-Project

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 39,000/- to Rs. 43,000/- per month

Qualification :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

1. Postgraduate degree (preferably in Fisheries Science/ Agriculture and Allied/ Social Work / Rural Development/ Economics/ MBA & Social Science).

2. Minimum 5 years of proven track record of working with Fishery Development/ Fish Production and Management/ Fish genetics & Biotechnology/Fish Health Management/Fish Health Management/ Fish Nutrition and Physiology/Fish Hatcheries/Fish aquaculture/Fish value chain or any other branch related to Fisheries.

Name of post : Executive -Project

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 23,000/- to Rs. 30,000/- per month

Qualification : Graduate Degree, preferably with 3+ years of work experience in Fisheries/ Social/ Community Development/ Marketing/ Entrepreneurship Sector. Having experience in carrying out research studies, preparation of Project report, Business plan & report writing of projects.

Name of post : Local Resource Person (LRP)

No. of posts : 9

Salary : Rs. Rs. 13,000/- per Month and Rs. 3500/- (TA)

Qualification :

1. Any Graduate Degree preferably in Fisheries Science/Agriculture & Allied Sectors

2. Proven track record of working with Fishery/ Social /Community development/ Agricultural Marketing/ Survey project especially in livelihood development project.

3. Having experience in field data collection, data entry and household survey Cooperative Sector

Also Read : Netizens gives mixed opinions on RCB for announcing compensation for stampede victims

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents through post/ Courier (Hard copy) to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Charali, Guwahati-29, Assam

They may also send it via email to recruitmentcell.iie.2023@gmail.com

The following particulars to be sent :

(i) The post applied for must be super scribed at the top of the envelope.

(ii) Detail Bio data/CV of the candidate. (must contain email ID & Mobile Number)

(iii) Two passport size photographs

(iv) Photo copies / Scan Copies of the certificates in support of various qualifications / experience mentioned in the Bio data/ CV.

(v) Two reference under whom the candidate working before or known person.

The last date of application submission is on or before 15th June, 2025 till 5.00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here