Applications are invited for recruitment of 12 vacant positions or career in ALIMCO Assam in 2025.

Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Technical and Non-Technical Professionals in 2025.

Name of posts :

IT Consultant – Technical (Java, PHP, Server Admin, CMS, Database)

Lead AI Expert –(Mission AI for Disability Empowerment)

UI/UX Developer – –(Mission AI for Disability Empowerment)

AI Accessibility Consultant (Mission AI for Disability Empowerment)

Assistant Manager (Plastics)

Young Professional (Artificial Intelligence)

QC Assistant (Mechanical)

Accountant

Receptionist

No. of posts :

IT Consultant – Technical (Java, PHP, Server Admin, CMS, Database) : 2

Lead AI Expert –(Mission AI for Disability Empowerment) : 1

UI/UX Developer – –(Mission AI for Disability Empowerment) : 1

AI Accessibility Consultant (Mission AI for Disability Empowerment) : 1

Assistant Manager (Plastics) : 1

Young Professional (Artificial Intelligence) : 2

QC Assistant (Mechanical) : 1

Accountant : 1

Receptionist : 2

Qualification & Experience :

IT Consultant – Technical (Java, PHP, Server Admin, CMS, Database) : Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Technology, or Master of Computer Application (MCA). Certifications in Java, PHP, server administration, or database management are a plus. Prior experience in government or enterprise-scale IT environments is desirable. Minimum 10 years experience

Lead AI Expert –(Mission AI for Disability Empowerment) : Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Accessibility Engineering, AI, or Master of Computer Application (MCA). Certification in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Computer Vision, Accessibility Engineering, or related fields. Prior involvement in social impact projects, particularly in disability empowerment or inclusive tech. Certifications in ethical AI, accessibility compliance, or relevant open-source contributions. Minimum 10 Years experience

UI/UX Developer – –(Mission AI for Disability Empowerment) : Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science or Information Technology or Master of Computer Application (MCA). Certification in UI/UX Design, HCI, Web Development. Knowledge of Indian digital accessibility standards and frameworks like NIC’s S3WaaS. Prior experience working on public sector, CSR, or social impact tech projects. Certification in accessibility (e.g., IAAP, CPACC, WAS) is a plus. Minimum 05 Years experience

AI Accessibility Consultant (Mission AI for Disability Empowerment) : Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, IT, Accessibility Engineering, AI, or Master of Computer Application (MCA). Certifications in accessibility (e.g., CPACC, WAS) or AI and UI/UX development. Prior experience working in public sector digital transformation projects or CSR-focused tech initiatives. Knowledge of Indian accessibility compliance guidelines and government digital frameworks. Minimum 05 Years experience.

Assistant Manager (Plastics) : Full Time B. Tech Degree in Plastic Technology/Plastic Engineering with minimum 55% marks from recognized University/Institute

Young Professional (Artificial Intelligence) : Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science or Information Technology or Master of Computer Application (MCA). Desirable:- Should have knowledge of Artificial Intelligence

QC Assistant (Mechanical) : Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute. 04 Years post qualification experience

Accountant : Full Time Graduate in Commerce. 04 Years in field of Accounting functions. Experience in Tally is preferred.

Receptionist : Candidate should possess full time bachelor’s Degree of a recognized university with fluency in speaking English and Hindi. 03 Years post qualification experience

How to apply :

Candidates desirous of applying to any position in the corporation have to do so by clicking the following link: https://erp.alimco.in/sap/bc/webdynpro/sap/zhrap_erecuritment#

Last Date for Submission of the Online Application Form in the Corporation is 30.05.2025 by 05:00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here