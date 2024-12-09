Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in AIN Guwahati Assam.

Army Institute of Nursing (AIN) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Registrar and Head of Administration. The appointment shall be on a term basis for three years contract which will include first one year of probation. Army Welfare Education Society is running twelve Colleges all over the country including Army

Institute of Nursing Guwahati established in August 2006. The Institute is conducting B Sc Nursing

course and M Sc Nsg under approval of Indian Nursing Council, New Delhi & Assam Nurses, Midwives’ & Health Visitors’ Council, Assam and affiliated to Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, Assam.

Name of post : Registrar and Head of Administration

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration: Rs 1,00,000/- per month (consolidated) with 3% annual increment.

Qualification :

Mandatory :

(i) Should be a retired Army officer of the rank of Colonel /Colonel (TS).

(ii) Should be between 54 – 60 years of age at the time of joining.

(iii) CO/21C of major unit or AEC Officer who has been Principal Sainik/Military school.

(iv) Should have NO discipline case during entire service.

(v) Should be SHAPE-I (Medically)

Preferred :

(i) Should preferably be graduate of Defence Service Staff College. Non Psc Officers may also

be considered.

(ii) Should have experience of handling finances and legal issues.

(iii) Should be IT savvy.

(iv) Should preferably have experience/background of having handled educational institutions.

(v) Should have experience handling of works/construction projects.

How to apply :

Candidates may send the application form in prescribed format along with relevant documents to Office of the Chairman, Army Institute of Nursing (AIN), Guwahati, C/o HQ 51 Sub Area, PIN-908651, C/o 99 APO.

Last date for submission of application is 21 December 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here