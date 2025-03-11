Applications are invited for recruitment of various paramedical positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Counsellor at Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF).

Name of post : Counsellor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Psychology/ Social Work

Desirable: Masters in above disciplines

Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum 21 years & maximum 35 years

Job Roles :

Assisting the Senior resident/Specialist medical officer in assessment and diagnosis of patients Providing initial counselling and Motivation Enhancement to the patients Ensuring follow-up with patients Ensuring regular one-to-one psychosocial sessions as well as group sessions with patients and family members Undertake field visits, if required providing referral services to the patients – including referral for other health conditions, other social needs, as well as referral to the higher center for management of complex cases of substance use disorders Liaise with other departments of the hospital to enhance referrals to the ATF Conducting awareness activities in the community (to enhance help-seeking) Establishing linkages with the NGOs working in the community {to enhance help seeking) Registering new and follow-up patients Making clinical file for all new patients Ensuring that records are maintained as prescribed under the scheme Preparing monthly reports under supervision of other staff of ATF Assisting in maintaining stock records with nursing staff Assisting in account maintenance under the guidance of the ATF staff as well as account Personnel

How to apply :

Candidates must submit their application using the appropriate forms linked below:

https://forms.gle/FJpeAaMdnfXPZwo38

Last date for receipt of Online applications is March 20, 2025 upto 05:00 pm.

Applicants are to also send in the filled form in ANNEXURE-I duly filled with all details along

with supporting documents shared in the google forms via Registered/Speed Post to the Nodal

Officer, Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF), Department of Psychiatry, First Floor, OPD building,

AIIMS Guwahati, Changsari, Kamrup, Assam-781101. Last Date for receipt of Offline hard copy

applications is March 20, 2025 upto 05:00 pm. Candidates need to ensure that the google form link above and the hard copy of their application gets submission before the dates prescribed. Applications will be considered complete only if both online and offline hard copies are received by the Nodal Officer.

The candidates called for interview will get information by email . They will get the details individually through email /on website.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here