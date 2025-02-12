Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Project Assistant and Data Entry Operator on a purely temporary basis in the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Govt. of India funded time-bound, project titled “Evaluating the Effect of the ICMR-NCTB Mudra Toolbox and Cognitive Harmony Program on Cognitive Health at Ayushman Arogya Mandir: A Multicentric, Mixed-Method, Pragmatic Quasi Experimental Trial” under the Principal investigator Dr. Himashree Bhattacharyya, Department of Community & Family Medicine

Name of post : Senior Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Graduate /Bachelor’s degree in Science/relevant subjects/ from a recognized university.

Three years of work experience in Public Health from a recognized institution or Master’s Degree in Public Health/Biostatistics/ relevant subject.

Other considerations :

Experience of working in educational settings and multidisciplinary teams Coordinating skills Good oral and written communication skills in English/Assamese Willing to travel to project sites

Maximum Age limit : 35 Years

Salary : Rs. 30,600 per month (Consolidated)

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Graduate/ Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university with knowledge of data entry work.

Other considerations :

Experience of working in educational settings and multidisciplinary teams Coordinating skills Good oral and written communication skills in English/Assamese

Maximum Age limit : 30 Years

Salary : Rs. 29,200 per month (Consolidated)

How to apply :

Candidates fulfilling the criteria may send their application (in prescribed format) along with copies of their Curriculum Vitae, certificate of age, qualification, experience on or before 21st February, 2025 ( 5 PM) in the link https://forms.gle/WNUNxcJrzmpf9fmv8

List of shortlisted candidates along with date of written test/interview will be published on AIIMS Guwahati Website before the written test/interview. Candidates are advised to check the AIIMS Guwahati website for further updates.

Candidate must bring a hard copy of his/ her duly filled in application form in the prescribed format with a recent passport size colour photograph along with a detailed bio-data / CV and all relevant documents; duly self- attested; in age proof, proof of his/ her educational qualifications [all certificates and marksheets from 10th standard onwards], working experience, caste and photo id proof [ Aadhar card/ Indian passport/ PAN card/ Driving Licence] etc.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here