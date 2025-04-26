Assam Career AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of NMHS Survey Coordinator and NMHS Field Data Collector for the project entitled, “National Mental Health Survey in India 2 (NMHS2)” funded by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India and centrally coordinated by National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore in the State of Nagaland under Dr. Limalemla Jamir (Principal Investigator- Department of Community & Family Medicine, AIIMS, Guwahati), and Dr Sharad Philip (Principal Investigator- Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS, Guwahati) in 2025. The NMHS-2 in the State of Nagaland is a household level survey to be conducted in five districts (Kiphire, Kohima, Mon, Peren, Wokha). Interested persons hailing from these districts are strongly encouraged to apply

Name of post : NMHS Survey Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Master of Public Health/Psychology/Social work/ Sociology/Rural Development or related areas

OR

MSc (Mental Health Nursing or Equivalent)

Desirable Experience :

1. MPhil in Clinical Psychology/Psychiatric Social Work

2. One year experience in conducting field survey related to mental health

3. Familiarity with psychiatric survey instruments for mental health conditions across age groups is preferred.

4. Experience of working in health related projects/ programs at State level

5. Demonstrated ability to liaison with multiple organizations at State/National Level

6. Skills in planning and conducting research/ survey related training programmes

7. Undertaken Health related field-based data collection

8. Ability to plan, coordinate field-based surveys

9. Fluency in English, local language(s)/ dialect(s)- spoken and written

10. Familiarity with computer applications, electronic data collection methods

Salary : Consolidated Rs.55,000/- per month; excluding local travel which will be borne separately

Maximum Age Limit : 40 / 45 years

Name of post : NMHS Survey Field Data Collector

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

Masters in Psychology/Social work/Sociology/Rural development or related areas

OR

BSc. Nursing with 2 Years Experience (community based)

Desirable Experience :

1. Familiarity with psychiatric survey instruments for mental health conditions across age groups is preferred

2. Experience of working in health related projects/ programs at State level

3. Demonstrated ability to liaison with different and multiple organizations at State/National Level

4. Fluency in English, local language(s)/dialect(s)- spoken and written

5. Undertaken health related field-based data collection

6. Familiarity with basic computer applications

Salary : Consolidated Rs.45,000/- per month; excluding local travel which will be borne separately

How to apply :

Interested candidates may submit their application using this Google Form Link:

NMHS Survey Co-ordinator: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfqYrwEa82_Yw-tMcY_zYBYA4BI5lFEd8xvSkRS5gNnf6trKA/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0

NMHS Field Data Collector: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfMMtTs9jjFe6gwG48kBr7Rlf2Sf5fGG598HZ5c4C5TIqB0Qw/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0

This application form will expire on 03.05.2025 at 5:00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here