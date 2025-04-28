Applications are invited for recruitment of 17 vacant positions or career in AHIDMS Guwahati Assam.

Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (AHIDMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 17 vacant posts or career under JICA assisted Assam Health System Strengthening Project. Assam Health System Strengthening Project is a Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funded Project under Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (AHIDMS), Medical Education & Research Department, Govt. of Assam. It is an important project in the health sector of Assam as the project aims to improve access to public medical services and quality medical services to rural residents, through the improvement of secondary and tertiary medical institutions which are core medical centers. The project is under execution by forming Project Management Unit (PMU) and Project Implementation Units (PIU) at different functions as per defined structure. PIU will also be setup at the targeted Medical College & Hospitals. The main responsibilities of the PIU’s are to formulate implementation and annual plans for the project, management and monitoring of progress, annual evaluation of the achievement based on the plan and reporting to PMU on regular basis. The PIU will also be responsible to coordinate and collaborate across tertiary, secondary and primary level’s medical institutions in order to establish Universal Health Coverage (UHC) model, which is the goal of the project.

Name of post : Biomedical Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Remuneration : Rs. 90,000 –1,20,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

B.Tech / M.Tech in Bio Medical engineering from any of the recognized board or University. A minimum of 10 years’ relevant work experience in medical equipment planning and design.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Age Limit : Up to 50 years

Name of post : Health Management Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs. 90,000 –1,20,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

MD/MBBS/MBA in Public Health Management/ Master in Public Health from recognized institute or university. Minimum of 7 years of professional work experience at the national/state levels in planning, programming, implementation monitoring and evaluation of technical cooperation programs related to Health.

Age Limit : Up to 60 years

Name of post : Admin Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs. 30,000 –35,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

Graduate in any stream from a recognized Institute or University. Minimum 3 years of relevant post qualification experience in Office Administrative / File Management/ Office Asset Management/ Office Correspondence with Government Projects

Age Limit : Up to 35 years

Name of post : M&E / MIS Specialist

No. of posts : 7

Remuneration : Rs. 35,000 –50,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

The candidate should possess atleast MCA or B.E./B. Tech in Computer Science/Information Technology from a recognized University/Institution. The candidate must have at least three (3) years of post-qualification experience in management of IT & MIS activities in any Externally Aided Project (e.g. World Bank, JICA, ADB etc.) or Public/ Private sector organization.

Age Limit : Up to 40 years

Name of post : Project Engineer

No. of posts : 7

Remuneration : Rs. 35,000 –50,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

Full time Engineering Degree in Civil Engineering Discipline from recognized University/ Institution. Should have minimum 5 (five) years of experience in Public/Private sector organization out of which minimum 2 years experience in handling multi storey Building construction site is highly desirable.

Age Limit : Up to 40 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts from 14th May 2025 to 17th May 2025. The venue is in the office of the Assam Health Infrastructure Development and Management Society (AHIDMS), 4th Floor, Nayantara Supermarket, Sixmile, Guwahati-781022

How to apply :

Interested eligible Candidates who are citizen of India as defined under the Constitution of India and fulfill the eligibility norms of educational qualification, experience, age etc. may Walk-In accordingly along with the filled in application form with all the original certificates/documents relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary certificate, two passport size colored photographs etc. and also a set of self-attested copies of the same.

The candidates are requested to register their candidature through the link https://forms.gle/amrRaw18s2wxt9Fh8. The link will be active till 12.00 pm of 13.05.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here