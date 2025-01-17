Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in AHECL Guwahati Assam.

Assam Hydrocarbon & Energy Company Limited (AHECL) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Senior Administrative cum Financial Consultant on contractual basis.

Name of post : Senior Administrative cum Financial Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Minimum Graduate Degree or equivalent from any recognized University.

Applicant should have good working knowledge of technology based skills on Computers.

Must have strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Job Roles :

To provide full administrative and secretarial support for Management of AHECL. The primary responsibility will be to look after the core business activities of the Company besides supervision of administrative, finance and accounts etc. of the Company. To develop and implement strategies to achieve business goals and objectives of the Company and enforcing business policies, procedures and processes. Ensuring business compliance with relevant laws and regulations and adherence to legal and administrative guidelines and any other orders issued by the Govt. of Assam / Statutory bodies from time to time. Monitoring market and industry trends to determine business opportunities and challenges. Overseeing the Company’s day-to-day operations, including managing budgets, resources, and delegating roles & responsibilities to employees of the Company. Establishing and managing internal controlling systems and procedures for the Company and ensuring Compliance with various Accounting Standards and policies as prescribed under various statues. Representing the Company before the Company’s Banker, Income Tax, VAT, Service Tax, GST and other Government Departments as may be required in connection with discharge of your duties as Senior Administrative cum Financial Consultant of the Company. Overseeing resource allocation while maintaining budgetary control of the Company. Any other works as may be assigned by the Management of the Company from time to time.

Monthly Remuneration : Monthly remuneration is per the guidelines of the Govt. of Assam for retired employees i.e. last pay drawn minus pension.

Upper Age Limit : 62 years as on 01.01.2025

How to apply :

Applicants may submit their Applications in prescribed proforma (as made available in the website www.ahecl.in as ANNEXURE-I)

They should submit it also along with their supporting documents on any working day

They must submit it on or before 01st February,2025 till 5:00 p.m

Applicants must send their applications to THE MANAGING DIRECTOR, ASSAM HYDROCARBON AND ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED, 1ST FLOOR, BLOCK-II, HOUSEFED COMPLEX, LASTGATE, DISPUR, GUWAHATI-781006, ASSAM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here