Applications are invited for recruitment of various financial positions or career in AERC Assam.

Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Staff Consultant (Finance). AERC aims to promote competition, efficiency and economy in the activities of the Electricity Industry within the State of Assam. It also aims to regulate the power purchase and procurement process of the distribution utilities for sale, distribution and supply of electricity within the State of Assam. It also aims to determine the tariff for electricity, wholesale, bulk, grid or retail, as the case may be, and the tariff payable for use of transmission facilities, within the State of Assam.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Staff Consultant (Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification :

Chartered Accountant/Cost Accountant/ MBA (Finance) /MBA (Power Management). (Engineering / Science Graduation would be an added advantage.)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experience:

Essential:

Minimum three years’ experience in infrastructure, Banking, large Audit/ Consultancy Firms. Should be well conversant in the latest accounting, forex, taxation matters and principles of Finance.

Desirable: Experience in carrying out economic analysis, modelling and use of statistical techniques as related to power sector.

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- per month (including taxes, if applicable)

Age Limit : The preferable age for the above post is below 35 years as on 01.01.2025.

Selection Process

(a) The selection process will be through interaction. However, written examination may be conducted, if required, based on the decision of the Consultancy Evaluation Committee (CEC).

(b) Only shortlisted candidates based on their educational qualification, experience etc. will be

called for written examination (if taken) /interaction. Only those candidates who qualify in written examination (if taken) would be called for interaction.

(c) The decision of the Commission shall be final.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications, in the prescribed format to the Secretary, Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission, ASEB Campus, Six Mile, Guwahati – 781022 within 3rd February, 2025 by 5:00 PM. A copy may be e-mailed at recruitment.aerc@gmail.com on or before the due date.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here