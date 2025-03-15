Applications are invited for recruitment of 90 vacant positions or career in AAI NER Assam.

Airports Authority of India, Regional Headquarter North Eastern Region (AAI NER) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Apprentices. Airports Authority of India (AAI) which came into formation under an Act of Parliament and came into being on 1st April 1995 by merging erstwhile National Airports Authority and International Airports Authority of India. The merger brought into existence a single Organization entrusted with the responsibility of creating, upgrading, maintaining and managing civil aviation infrastructure both on the ground and air space in the country. AAI manages a total of 133 airports out of which 110 airports are operational while other 23 airports are non-operational. These operational airports include 28 civil enclaves and 8 airports under private control [2 JV Airports + 6 PPP Airports under long term lease]. 35 out of total 110 AAI operational airports have international operations. AAI provides air navigation services over 2.8 million square nautical miles of air space. During the year 2023-24, AAI at its airports (excluding JV and PPP Airports) handled aircraft movement of 1053.96 Thousand [International 103.75 & Domestic 950.21], Passengers handled 130.67 Million [International 15.09 & Domestic 115.58] and the Freight handled 688.38 thousand MT [International 338.85 & Domestic 349.53].

Name of post : Apprentice

No. of posts : 90

Specialization wise vacancies :

Civil Engg : 17

Electrical Engg : 20

Electronics & Communication Engg / IT / Computer Science Engg : 15

Mechanical Engg : 8

Fitter (ITI) : 5

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) / Diesel : 10

Electrician : 10

Electronics Mechanic : 5

Qualification :

Graduate / Diploma :

Candidates should possess full time (regular) four years degree or three years diploma in Engineering in any of the above mentioned streams recognized by AICTE / GOI

ITI Trade :

Candidates should possess ITI / NCVT certificate in any of the above mentioned streams from institutions recognized by AICTE / GOI

How to apply :

The interested candidates are required to apply through BOAT’s/RDAT’s web portal www.nats.education.gov.in (for graduate/diploma apprentices) and www.apprenticeshipindia.org (for ITI Trade)

Last date of receipt ofapplication is 20/03/2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here