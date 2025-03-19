Sewing is a fine art which has become a much needed skill to be learnt in the mid 2020s and it is a thriving career in Assam.

With skill training become the foremost course of the 21st century across schools, colleges and universities, the lessons of sewing must also be taken into account.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

You must let your child learn the art of sewing from five years of age.

Learn about the reasons why sewing is a much needed skill today and the fine art which has helped mould up the career of a number of people, especially women, in Assam-

1. Efficient and earning skill

Sewing has today become a much needed skill to learn from childhood today. The 21st century has seen a boom in entrepreneurship and self-employment avenues. Skill training has become the need of the hour. One of the affordable skill courses that you can yourself teach your child or via online mediums such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram is sewing. It is a skill which can help your child to become financially sound and highly independent individual of tomorrow

2. Increase self-esteem

When you let your children learn new skills and get a chance to become busy in activities other than studies, they can not only become happier but also become more confident of themselves. This will increase their self-esteem more. Sewing which is a fine art and requires twirling and twisting with the thread and needle can literally spin embroidery of happiness in the delicate frames of their very being.

3. Foster creativity

After your children gets a hang of the basics of sewing, see their creativity come alive as they would let their vibrant little imaginations craft up beautiful wonders in clothes. So, sewing is definitely a skill which is not only a necessity for your kids but a pathway of their development too.

4. Increase concentration & focus

Sewing requires a lot of concentration and focus. If you are not attentive while sewing, you can either get pricked with the needle, tangle up threads or the worst, can’t even bring the minute thread towards the mouth of the needle. So, sewing is a good way to increase the span of attention in your children.

5. Learn about patience

Patience is the key when sitting to do sewing. The most cumbersome thing is to set up the needle and thread which is the main requirement for sewing. So, you can impart a good lesson of patience on your child via sewing.