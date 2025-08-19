Assam Career 2025 WAPCOS Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in WAPCOS Assam in 2025.

WAPCOS Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Assistants in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Assistant (P&A)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Graduate or equivalent from a recognised university. Computer knowledge of DOEACC ‘O’ Level

Pay Scale : Rs. 19,000-66,000 (Revised IDA)

Maximum Age : 28 years as on 01.08.2025

Name of post : Junior Assistant (Finance)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : B.Com from a recognised university and computer knowledge of DOEACC ‘O’ Level

Pay Scale : Rs. 19,000-66,000 (Revised IDA)

Maximum Age : 28 years as on 01.08.2025

How to apply :

Interested candidates may submit their application in the prescribed format along with all supporting documents (Proof of Date of Birth, Qualification, Experience (if any), Online Payment Slip and Proof of Category etc.) to the email ID: wappersonnel@gmail.com.

No application will be accepted in hard copy.

The subject line of the email should clearly mention the name of the post applied for and Advertisement No.

Applications received after the due date is inconsiderable.

The last date for submission of applications is within 21 days from the date of advertisement, i.e., up to 27/08/2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here