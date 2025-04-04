Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in VKSPV Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Vivekananda Kendra Siksha Prasar Vibhag (VKSPV) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Teachers and Trainers in Vivekananda Kendriya Vidyalayas across Northeast India in 2025. Teachers are required for the following subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology (Botany/ Zoology), Computer Science, English, Hindi, Assamese, Sanskrit, Geography, Political Science, History, Sociology, Economics, Accountancy, Business Studies, Fine Arts/ Painting, Physical Education, Music(Vocal), Library Science (for the post of Asst. Librarian), Psychology/Child Development/ Career Guidance & Counselling (for the post of School Counsellor/Wellness Teacher), Band Trainer.

Name of posts :

Eligibility Criteria :

Senior Secondary Teacher: Post Graduate in relevant subject. Preference will be given to candidates having B.Ed. degree.

Secondary Teacher: Post Graduate/ Graduate with Major in relevant subject and B.Ed. Candidates in their final year/final semester of B.Ed. can also apply for the post of Secondary Teacher provided they have completed Post Graduation/Graduation with Major in relevant subject.

Primary Teacher: Graduate in relevant subject with B.Ed./ D.El.Ed. (2 years Diploma in Elementary Education).

Physical Education Teacher: Master / Bachelor of Physical Education or equivalent.

Painting / Fine Arts Teacher : Bachelor / Master of Painting or Fine Arts or equivalent.

Music Teacher: Bachelor / Master of Music or equivalent.

Librarian: Bachelor of Library Science or equivalent.

School Counsellor/ Wellness Teacher: Graduate / Post Graduate in Psychology or Post Graduate in Child Development or Post Graduate with Diploma in Career Guidance & Counselling.

Special Educator: Graduate with B.Ed. (Special Education) or any equivalent Qualification Approved by RCI.

Band Trainer: Higher Secondary with appropriate training in band and can himself / herself play at least two instruments.

Monthly Salary :

Senior Secondary Teacher : Rs. 25,000.00 to Rs. 28,000.00

Secondary Teacher/Counsellor/Special Educator/Librarian : Rs. 17,000.00 to Rs. 19,000.00

Primary Teacher/Music Teacher/Painting or Fine Arts Teacher : Rs. 13,000.00 to Rs. 15,000.00

All others : Rs. 10,000.00 to Rs. 12,000.00

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.vkspv.org/teachers-recruitment-application

The last date of receipt of application forms is 11th April 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here