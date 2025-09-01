Assam Career 2025 Tocklai Tea Research Institute Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various pharmaceutical positions or career in Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam in 2025.

Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Pharmacist (Temporary) for the Dispensaries of Borbhetta and Tocklai Tea Estate in 2025. The appointments will be purely on temporary basis and hence the Institute will not provide any employment after completion of the service period.

Name of post : Pharmacist (Temporary)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification : Diploma or Degree in Pharmacy from a recognized institution, with valid registration from the State Pharmacy Council or the Pharmacy Council.

Desirable: Experience in relevant field

Monthly Fellowship : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 19th September, 2025 at 10.00 am at Neem Them

Hall, Tocklai Tea Research Institute, Jorhat, Assam. Interested candidates should Report on or before 10.00 AM.

How to apply :

Candidate must carry a set of photocopies of testimonials of qualifications, mark sheets, experience, date of birth etc. (with the originals for verification) along with the fill in application form as enclosed.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



