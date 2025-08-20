Assam Career 2025 Tezpur University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in Tezpur University Assam in 2025.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of four (04) Project Associate-I and two (02) Project-Associate-II in the DST sponsored project entitled “Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence (PURSE)- Project” under the Coordinator Prof. Utpal Bora, Department of Chemical Sciences in 2025.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 4

Eligibility Criteria :

Project Associate-I (Code: P01) : First Class master’s degree in chemistry/ chemical sciences. NET/GATE preferable. Desirable: Minimum twelve months of working experience in nanomaterials/ catalysis/electrocatalysis/alcohol fuel cell.

Project Associate-I (Code: P02) : First Class master’s degree in chemistry/ chemical sciences. NET/ GATE preferable Desirable: Working experience in catalysis/electrocatalysis with proven publication

record.

Project Associate-I (Code: P03) : First Class master’s degree in engineering/ technology/ physics/

chemistry/ Material Science with NET/GATE score. Candidates with proven R&D experience in handling electrochemical experiments will be given preference.

Project Associate-I (Code: P04) : First Class master’s degree in Physics. Preference to

NET/GATE qualified candidate. Desirable: Working experience in materials science

Name of post : Project Associate-II

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Project Associate-II (Code: P05):

i. Mater’s degree in Engineering and Technology (Energy). Preference will be given to the candidate having research experiences in the area of bio-fuels

ii. 2 years’ experience in R&D in Industrial and Academic Institutions or Science and Technology Organizations and Scientific activities and Services

Project Associate-II (Code: P06):

i. Master’s degree in Engineering and Technology (Energy). Preference to candidates with research experience in the production and characterization of activated carbon through pyrolysis.

ii. Two years’ experience in R&D in industrial or academic institutions, science and technology organizations, with evidence of scientific publications.

iii. Desirable: Candidates should be skilled in preparing research reports, publications, and presentations

Age limit: Candidates shall not be more than 35 years of age on the last date of receipt of application. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules.

Monthly emoluments:

Project Associate-I:

(i) @Rs. 31,000/- + 10% HRA as admissible for NET/GATE qualified candidates.

(ii) @Rs. 25,000/- + 10% HRA as admissible for Non-NET/GATE qualified candidates.

Project Associate-II:

(i) @ Rs. 35,000/- + 10% HRA as admissible for NET/GATE qualified candidates.

(ii) @Rs. 28,000/- + 10% HRA as admissible for Non-NET/GATE qualified candidates

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send their applications in prescribed format (Annexure-I) along with CV mentioning the details about their educational qualifications, experiences, publications (if any), M.Sc./M.Tech. dissertation title, NET/GATE details etc. to the Coordinator, PURSE project via e-mail to ubora@tezu.ac.in within 3rd September 2025

Only shortlisted candidates will get information for personal interview via e-mail. Shortlisted candidates must appear before the interview board physically along with all original and a set of self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if applicable), certificate of NET/GATE or equivalent qualification, any other testimonials, copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) and duly filled in application in Annexure-I. The Selection Committee will verify original documents of the candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here