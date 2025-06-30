Assam Career 2025 Tezpur University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Tezpur University Assam in 2025.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of one (01) Junior Research Fellow in the DBT (NER) sponsored research project entitled “Development of a Chitosan Based Biodegradable Thermoplastic Elastomer” under the Principal Investigator of Dr. Dhrubajyoti Haloi, Associate Professor, Department of Applied Sciences in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Post graduate Degree in Basic Science or Graduate/Post Graduate degree in professional courses with any one of the following.

1. Qualified in CSIR/UGC NET (Incl. Assistant Professorship)/GATE or

2. Qualified also in National Level Examination conducted by Govt. agencies such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MoE, ICAR, ICMR, IIT, IISc, IISER, NISER etc. or Qualified in Category-II merit list of DBT-BET examination.

Age: Candidates shall not be more than 28 years of age altogether as on the last date of receipt of application. Upper age limit may altogether be relaxed as per Government of India rules.

Emolument: Rs. 37,000/- (Rupees thirty seven thousand) only + HRA as admissible per month.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send their application in prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure-I) along with detailed biodata also to Dr. Dhrubajyoti Haloi, Principal Investigator, Department of Applied Sciences, Tezpur University via email to djhaloi@tezu.ernet.in within 11th July 2025. Shortlisted candidates will altogether be called for personal interview. Shortlisted candidates are also required to appear before the interview board along with all original and selfattested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), certificate of NET/GATE or similar examination qualifications, any other testimonials, copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) and duly filled in application in Annexure-I. Original documents of the candidates will be verified by the Selection Committee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here