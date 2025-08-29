Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Sonitpur Judiciary Assam in 2025.

The Office of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Sonitpur Tezpur under Sonitpur Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Peon

(Contractual) in 2025.

Name of post : Peon (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Salary : Rs. 12500/-

Qualification : Class VIII passed. Those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply.

Age :

Minimum : 18 years, Maximum : 40 years as on the date of advertisement. Age Relaxation as per Govt. Rule.

How to apply :

Candidates should send their application with attested copies of all testimonials regarding Educational Qualification, Age, Caste, Valid Employment Exchange Registration Card, along with 3 (three) copies of recent passport size photographs duly signed by the candidate on the reverse side.

The applicants shall mention their mobile no. in the application. Application without Mobile Number will be disqualified.

The applications must reach the Office of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Sonitpur, Tezpur, Tezpur Court Complex, Tezpur, PIN- 784001, Assam

The last date of receipt of application is 06-09-2025.

The list of eligible candidates along with date of interview shall be uploaded in the official website of Sonitpur Judiciary in due course. Candidates won’t get any separate call letter.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here