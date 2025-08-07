Assam Career 2025 SIPE Law College Dibrugarh Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SIPE Law College Dibrugarh Assam in 2025.

SIPE Law College Dibrugarh Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Principal in 2025.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Master Degree in Law with minimum 55% of marks from any UGC recognized institution. .

2. Ph. D in Law from recognized university and other requirements as per BCI and UGC norms.

3. Preference shall be given to candidates having specialization in Criminal Law.

4. Preference to the candidates having teaching experiences

Remuneration : Probation period, service conditions & pay scale shall be as per rules of the college.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 10th August 2025 from 10 AM onwards. The venue is in Office of Director, SIPE Law College, Dibrugarh, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview along with an application with C.V., self attested copies of all testimonials and experience certificate (if any). They must also bring the original certificate for verification

Applicants may email the testimonials in advance at sipelawcollege@gmail.com

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here