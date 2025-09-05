Assam Career 2025 SIDBI Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in SIDBI Assam in 2025.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Deputy Chief Technology Officer (DyCTO) and Assistant Communication Officer (ACO) in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Dy CTO)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in engineering from Premium Institutes. MBA will be an added advantage

Experience : At least 20+ years of experience with Information Technology

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read : Netizens in splits over the remake of Sonu Nigam’s Indipop hit Bijuria

Name of post : Assistant Communication Officer (ACO)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The candidate must be a Graduate/Postgraduate/PG diploma holder in any of the following disciplines from a recognized Indian University/ Institute viz. Mass communication

/Journalism /Mass Media/Media Science. A degree/diploma/certificate in graphic design will be an

added advantage.

Experience : Minimum 2 years of post-qualification work Experience in brand management/ corporate communication including public relation, social media, digital marketing etc. Experience in the Banking & Financial sector would be preferred.

How to apply :

Candidates may send duly filled in application (in English or Hindi), as per the format available on the Bank’s website with a recent passport size photograph pasted thereon and Curriculum Vitae, bearing full signature of the candidate across the same with date, only through email at recruitment@sidbi.in on or before September 26, 2025 .

While forwarding the respective applications, the subject line shall clearly indicate the following details only, viz. “Application for the post of <<Post Code>>, <<Name of Post>> <<Candidate Name>>.”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here