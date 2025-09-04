Assam Career 2025 SIDBI Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SIDBI Assam in 2025.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Compliance Officer in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Compliance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Mandatory educational qualification as on August 31, 2025:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

i. Qualified Company Secretary (CS) from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI);

ii. The candidate should have active membership of ICSI.

iii. Graduate in any discipline.

Desirable additional Qualification: LL.B./ C.A./ CMA/ M.Com. from a recognized university

Experience :

Mandatory Experience:

i. Minimum 25 years of experience, out of which 15 years of post-qualification experience of working as a Company Secretary in a Commercial Bank / Financial Institution or other reputed Corporate.

ii. SEBI Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements (LODR) related matters.

Desirable additional Experience: Proficiency in MS Office suite

How to apply :

Candidates may send duly filled in application (in English or Hindi), as per the format available on the Bank’s website with a recent passport size photograph pasted thereon and Curriculum Vitae, bearing full signature of the candidate across the same with date, only through email at recruitment@sidbi.in

While forwarding the respective applications, the subject line shall clearly indicate the following details only, viz. “Application for the post of <<Post Code>>, <<Name of Post>> <<Candidate Name>>.”

Applications should be accompanied by self-attested copies of relevant certificate(s) / documents, in support of proof of identity, address, age, educational qualification (educational certificates/mark sheets), work experience, as mentioned in the application form

Last date for submission of applications is September 20, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here