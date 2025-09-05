Assam Career 2025 RITES Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in RITES Assam in 2025.

RITES Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Program Manager in 2025. RITES Limited, a Navratna and Schedule ‘A’ Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, incorporated on April 26, 1974, is a multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy organization, providing a comprehensive range of services from concept to commissioning in all facets of transport infrastructure and related technologies. The company’s market capitalization has placed it among the top 500 listed companies in India, a testament to the high-quality solutions and services it delivers, driven by its talented pool of professionals. It is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, providing diverse range of services under one roof.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Program Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E/B. Tech in CS/IT or MCA

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experience : Minimum 16+ years of post- qualification professional experience

Maximum Age : 50 years as on on the last date of online application i.e. 06.10.2025

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rites.com/

Last date for Online Form Submission is 06.10.2025

Application Fees : Rs. 600 plus Taxes as applicable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here