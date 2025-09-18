Applications are invited for recruitment of 25 vacant positions or career in RGIPT Sivasagar Assam in 2025.

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of regular posts or career of Non-Teaching Cadre for RGIPT Jais (Uttar Pradesh), Sivasagar (Assam) and Bengaluru (Karnataka) campuses in 2025.

Name of posts :

Registrar (On Deputation) Finance Officer (On Deputation) Deputy Registrar Medical Officer Assistant Registrar Superintendent (Grade-I) Technical Superintendent (Grade I) Assistant (Grade-I) Technician (Grade I) System Superintendent (Grade-I)

No. of posts :

Registrar (On Deputation) : 1 Finance Officer (On Deputation) : 1 Deputy Registrar : 2 Medical Officer : 1 Assistant Registrar : 4 Superintendent (Grade-I) : 4 Technical Superintendent (Grade I) : 5 Assistant (Grade-I) : 4 Technician (Grade I) : 2 System Superintendent (Grade-I) : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Registrar (On Deputation) :

Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed, and At least 15 years of experience as an Assistant Professor in the Academic Pay Level- 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic Pay Level- 12 and above, including as an Associate Professor, along with experience in educational administration, OR Comparable experience in a research establishment and/ or other institutions of higher education, OR 15 years of administrative experience, of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Finance Officer (On Deputation) :

Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale, wherever the grading system is followed, and At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Pay Level- 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic Pay Level- 12 and above, including as an Associate Professor, along with experience in educational administration, OR

Comparable experience in research establishment and/ or other institutions of higher education in Finance & Accounts, OR

15 years of experience, of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post in the domain of Finance & Accounts

Deputy Registrar :

Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever the grading system is followed, and 9 years’ experience as Assistant Professor an Academic Level 10 and above with experience in educational administration, OR

Comparable experience in a research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education, OR

5 years of experience as Assistant Registrar or equivalent at Pay Level- 10 in the domain of Academic, Administration, Procurement, Finance & Accounts, etc, and Excellent knowledge of noting and drafting in English and Hindi Experience in handling computerized administration and financial matters Proficiency in the use of computer applications i.e., MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc., is a must.

Medical Officer :

MBBS degree from a reputed and recognized university with a minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade point Three years’ experience after MBBS in a reputed hospital in the Government/PSU/Private Sector.

Assistant Registrar :

Master’s Degree in any discipline with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever the grading system is followed, 5 years’ relevant experience at Pay Level-7/8 or equivalent in supervisory capacity in a government office/ University/ technological institution, or an organization of repute. Experience may include activities related to General Administration, Establishment, Academic, Finance & Accounts, Audit, Stores & Purchase, Procurement, RTI, Legal matters, Training & Placement, etc. Excellent knowledge of noting and drafting in English and Hindi. Experience in handling computerized administration and financial matters. Proficiency in the use of computer applications, i.e., MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc., is a must. Knowledge of English and Hindi typing on a computer. Conversant with Government Rules and Regulations applicable to educational institutes. To assist in preparation of Annual Report, Annual Accounts and Balance sheet.

Superintendent (Grade-I) :

Masters’ Degree in any discipline from a recognized university/institution with at least 55% marks with 3 years’ experience at Pay Level- 5 or equivalent position in Central/State Govt./ autonomous bodies/ PSUs, OR

Bachelors’ Degree in any discipline from a recognized university/ Institution with at least 55% marks with 5 years’ experience at Pay Level- 5 in Central/ State Govt./ autonomous bodies/ PSUs and Proficiency in the use of computer applications i.e., MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc. Knowledge of tying in English and Hindi on a computer is a must. Proficiency in noting and drafting in English and Hindi. Conversant with Government Rules and Regulations applicable to educational institutes.

Technical Superintendent (Grade I) :

Master’s Degree in engineering/ science/ computer science or equivalent qualification in the appropriate field with a minimum of 55% marks in the qualifying Degree from a recognized University/Institute with 3 years’ relevant experience at Pay Level-5 or equivalent position in Central/State Govt./ autonomous bodies/ PSUs. OR

Bachelor’s Degree (4-years) in Engineering or equivalent qualification in the appropriate field with a minimum of 55% marks in the qualifying Degree from a recognized University/ Institute with 5 years’ relevant experience at Pay Level- 5 in Central/ State Govt./ autonomous bodies/ PSUs. OR

Bachelor’s Degree in science or equivalent in an appropriate field with a minimum of 55% marks in the qualifying Degree from a recognized University/ Institute with 5 years’ experience at Pay Level- 5 in Central/ State Govt./ autonomous bodies/ PSUs, OR Three years Diploma in Engineering/ Applied Science or equivalent in appropriate field (after 10+2) with a minimum of 55% marks in the qualifying Degree from a recognized University/ Institute with 6 years’ of relevant experience at Pay Level- 5 in Central/ State Govt./ autonomous bodies/ PSUs. Desirable Qualifications, Key Responsibilities, and Technical Skills requirements as per Annexure-2

Assistant (Grade-I) :

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with at least 55% marks from any recognized university/ institute and 1 year relevant of experience, OR Master’s Degree in any discipline and Diploma in Computer Application from an institute recognized by the Government. Proficiency in the use of a variety of computer applications i.e., MS Word, Excel etc. Knowledge of English and Hindi typing on a computer is a must

Technician (Grade I) :

Bachelor’s Degree in science/ engineering or equivalent in the appropriate field with a minimum of 55% marks in the qualifying Degree from a recognized University/ Institute, OR Three years Diploma in Engineering / Applied Science or equivalent in the appropriate field (after 10+2) with a minimum of 55% marks in the qualifying Degree from a recognized University/ Institute with one year relevant experience. Desirable Qualifications, Key Responsibilities, and Technical Skills requirement as per Annexure-2

System Superintendent (Grade-I) :

Masters’ Degree in CSE / IT or MCA or M. Sc. (IT) with a minimum of 55% marks from recognized university/institute with 3 years relevant experience at Pay Level- 5 or equivalent in Govt. Organization / reputed educational Institute/ IT company. OR

Bachelor’s Degree in CSE / IT engineering or equivalent Degree in an appropriate field with minimum 55% marks from a recognized university/institute with 5 years of relevant experience at Pay Level- 5 or equivalent in Govt. Organization / reputed educational Institute/ IT Company. OR

Diploma in CSE / IT or in an appropriate field with 6 years of relevant experience at Pay Level- 5 or equivalent in Govt. Organization / reputed educational Institute/ IT company and Desirable Qualifications, Key Responsibilities and Technical Skills requirement as per Annexure-1

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rgiptnt.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/login

Last date of submission of application: September 30, 2025 at 11:55 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here