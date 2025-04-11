Assam Career 2025 Pragjyotishpur University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Pragjyotishpur University Assam in 2025 .

Pragjyotishpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, Lab. Technician, Lab. Assistant, Office staff in the School of Pharmacy in 2025. The name ‘Pragjyotishpur’ connotes rays of primordial light and, in ancient times, was beyond the geographic area that spans much of what is Northeast Bharat today. This name finds a mention even in texts as old as the R?m?ya?a and also the Mah?bh?rata. Honouring the rich and vibrant legacy with this name, Pragjyotishpur University came into being on Monday, the 17th of October 2022, with the enactment of the Pragjyotishpur University Act No. XLVI of 2022 by the Government of Assam. The University is in the heart of the city of Guwahati, the gateway to the Northeast, and aims in the pursuit of academic excellence and also the promotion of a culture of research and innovation. Pragjyotishpur University came into being with a resolve to nurture a center of world-class education and also research driven by a cross-cutting approach for overcoming barriers to knowledge creation, sustenance, and dissemination. Each and every corner of this university rings with the rhythm of the true essence of Jñ?na (knowledge), Prajñ? (wisdom), and Satya (truth), three principles explicitly incorporated in the mandate of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Pragjyotishpur University can accordingly be seen as a seat of learning out of the NEP 2020. The NEP 2020 informs the direction of academic activities in the University, which formally began conducting classes at the Undergraduate level on Friday, the 1st of September 2023, for its maiden Academic Session of 2023-24. Heading into the Academic Session 2024-25, the University shall introduce undergraduate programmes with Honours and integrated Masters under five Schools of Academic Excellence, and, with due approval from the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), courses in the Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Name of post : Associate Professor / Assistant Professor

Designation : Pharmacology, Pharmaceutics, Pharmaceutical Chemistry

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Eligibility Criteria : Qualification, Experience, Scale of pay & also allowances as per PCI/UGC norms.

Also Read : 5 meanings denoted by the gift of Bihuwan

Name of post : Lab Technician / Lab Assistant

Eligibility Criteria : As per Pragjyotishpur University norms

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Office Staff

Eligibility Criteria : As per Pragjyotishpur University norms

How to apply :

Candidates should submit a hard copy or also soft copy of their application, along with duly signed copies of all certificates, their latest biodata and a passport-sized photograph to The Registrar, Pragjyotishpur University, Hajongbari, Chandrapur, Guwahati-781150 or by email sop@pju.edu.in. Last date for submission of applications is 15th April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here