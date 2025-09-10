Assam Career 2025 ONGC Jorhat Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in ONGC Jorhat Assam in 2025.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment altogether to the posts or career of Associate Consultant in 2025.

Name of post : Associate Consultant

No. of posts : 6

Eligibility Criteria :

Retired ONGC executives with in line experience in respective operations and with relevant qualification such as:

For Mechanical/Production Posts: Retired ONGC persons E4 to E5 level for Associate Consultants from Drilling/Production discipline with at least 5 years of experience in Work over/Drilling field

Operations/Surface Installations.

Monthly Remuneration : Total monthly consolidated remuneration of Rs. 88000/- (Rupees Eighty Eight Thousand only) including Rs. 40,000/- as monthly honorarium, Rs. 13,000/- as Conveyance reimbursement, Rs. 13,000/- as Reimbursement for office at residence (Secretary, Peon etc.), Rs. 2,000/- as monthly reimbursement on communication facilities (Cell Phone, Landline and Internet

connectivity)). Rs. 20,000/- as North East Compensation.

Selection Procedure :

Interested candidates may report for written test & Interview at ONGC Officers Club, ONGC D

Type Colony, Cinnamara, Jorhat-785008 on 24.09.2025. The registration will happen during

10:00hrs to 11:00 hrs. No candidate is considerable after 11:00 hrs.

How to apply :

Candidates should bring the following documents- (i) Service Certificate, (ii) Identity Card issued to superannuated employee (iii) Proof of Date of Birth (iv) Aadhar Card & (v) Educational Qualification certificates. Originals to be produced for Interview along with two set of photocopy of each document and a completely filled application form. Please affix a recent passport size photograph on top right side corner of the application. Prescribed application is attached as Annexure-I.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here