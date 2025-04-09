Applications are invited for recruitment of 15 vacant executive positions or career in NTPC Assam in 2025.

NTPC Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Executive (Hospital Administration) in 2025. NTPC is India’s largest integrated power company, dedicated to lighting every corner of the country and building a sustainable future for all. As a leader in the power sector, They are committed to generating efficient and affordable power, aiming to achieve 130 GW by 2032. They embrace a diverse fuel mix, integrating fossil fuels, gas, hydro, nuclear, and renewable sources to minimize our carbon footprint. Established in 1975, NTPC has played a vital role in India’s economic growth for nearly five decades. With a commitment to operational excellence and adherence to global standards, they are lighting every fourth bulb in the country. Its employees are its greatest strength, whose dedication and hard work is driving their growth towards success. Guided by the philosophy of ‘People before PLF’ (Plant Load Factor), they are creating a diverse and collaborative workplace, with a focus on personal and professional growth of its employees.

Name of post : Executive (Hospital Administration)

No. of posts : 15

Qualification: A graduate degree in Hospital Administration/ Hospital Management OR a graduate degree along with also a Diploma/PG Diploma/PG Degree in Hospital Administration/Hospital Management from a recognized college/institute.

Experience : A minimum of one year of post-qualification experience altogether as hospital administrator.

Upper Age Limit: 45 years

How to apply :

Interested candidates should log on altogether to the website careers.ntpc.co.in or visit careers section at www.ntpc.co.in for applying.

No other means/mode of application shall be accepted altogether.

Commencement of online application: 11.04.2025

Last date for online application: 25.04.2025

Application Fees :

Candidate belonging to General/EWS/OBC category are required altogether to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 300/-. The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category & also female candidates need not pay the application fee.

Detailed Advertisement :