Assam Career 2025 NIT Silchar Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in 2025 for the SERB-DST, Govt. Of India sponsored CRG project in the Department of Mechanical Engineering entitled “Induction heating via reversible disulfide bond grafted MXene for localized selfhealing in thermoformable CFRP laminates.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

B.Tech/B.E/M.Tech./M.E. in Mechanical Engineering/ Design and Manufacturing/ Materials Science and Engineering/ Metallurgical & Materials Engineering/ Aerospace Engineering/Chemical and Polymer Engineering/Plastic Engineering/Polymer Technology and should have GATE/CSIR-UGC NET/ qualified through National level examination according to DST guidelines.

Desirable Experience : Candidates with an M.Tech degree is desirable.

Hands-on experience in the synthesis of nanomaterials, CFRP, manufacturing of composite materials, polymer technology, mechanical characterization of materials, and fracture mechanics is also an added advantage.

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month (with GATE qualification)

Age Limit : Not more than 28 Years. SC/ST/OBC/Women/PD candidates will get the age relaxation as per DST, Govt. of India norms.

How to apply :

Applicants may submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up application form along with C.V and all other relevant documents to the P.I. through email at shalder@mech.nits.ac.in

They should give the subject line as “Application for the post of JRF under SERB project CRG/2023/006966.”

Candidates will get information about the interview date and mode (online/offline) through email in due course.

Last date of receiving/ submission of filled up application form is 6th October 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here