Assam Career 2025 NIT Silchar Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellow for the ANRF

sponsored project in the Department of Mechanical Engineering in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) B.E./ B. Tech or equivalent degree in Mechanical Engineering/ Chemical Engineering

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

(ii) GATE qualification.

(iii) M.E./ M. Tech or equivalent degree in Mechanical Engineering/ Chemical Engineering

Also Read : Mahua Moitra & Pinaki Misra hosts grand star-studded wedding reception, pics inside

Desirable Experience :

(i) Basic knowledge in Fluid Mechanics.

(ii) Prior knowledge of Experimental Micro fluidics, Blood flow Dynamics, Computational fluid dynamics is advantageous but not mandatory.

Salary : Rs. 37,000/- p.m. for first two years (JRF); 42000/- p.m. for third year (SRF). HRA

@10% if Institute Accommodation is not provided.

How to apply :

Applicants may submit their filled-up applications along with C.V. to the P.I. accompanying photocopies of all documents.

Applicants are also requested to send the soft copy of the duly filled application along with C.V. & all necessary documents to the P.I through email: somnath@mech.nits.ac.in

Last date of receiving/ submission of filled up application form is 28th August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here