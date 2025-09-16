Applications are invited for recruitment of 75 vacant positions or career in NHM Assam in 2025.

National Health Mission (NHM) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Specialist (O&G, Pediatrician, Anesthesiology, General Surgery) in 2025. The National Health Mission (NHM) encompasses its two Sub-Missions, The National Health Mission (NHM) and The National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). The main programmatic components include Health System Strengthening, Reproductive-Maternal- Neonatal-Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCH+A), and Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases. The NHM envisages achievement of universal access to equitable, affordable & quality health care services that are accountable and responsive to people’s needs.

Name of post : Specialist (O&G, Pediatrician, Anesthesiology, General Surgery)

No. of posts : 75

Qualification : MBBS with Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in relevant field from a recognized Medical College. Registered with Medical Council of India (MCI) / Assam Medical Council (AMC).

Remuneration : Rs. 75,000/- per month

Age : Up to 68 years as on 1st April, 2025.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 20th September 2025. Venue is at the NHM Mission Directorate, Saikia Commercial Complex, Christian Basti, Guwahati-5. Registration Time : 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM

How to apply :

The interested applicants may appear in the walk-in-interview along with all relevant documents in

originals and a set of self-attested copies.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here