Applications are invited for recruitment of seven vacant positions or career in National Science Centre Guwahati Assam in 2025.

National Science Centre Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistants and Technicians on regular basis in 2025.

Name of post : Exhibition Assistant ‘A’

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay: Pay Matrix Rs. 29,200-92,300/- (Level- 5) & other allowances as admissible under the rules of NCSM. Total emolument at starting is Rs. 58,060/- per month, approx. at Guwahati.

Essential Qualification: 1st Class Bachelor’s Degree in Visual Arts/Fine Arts/Commercial Arts.

Age Limit: Not more than 35 years as the last date of submission of application(s). Upper age limit

is relaxable for the reserved categories, as per Government of India Rules.

Job Description: Lettering, painting, screen printing, handling installations and exhibition materials, assisting in art layout and model making and any other work to be assigned by the

authority of the center

Name of post : Education Assistant ‘A’

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay: Pay Matrix- Rs. 29,200-92,300/- Level-5; Basic Pay Rs. 29,200/- plus usual allowances as

admissible to Central Govt. employees. Total emolument is Rs.58,060/- per month approx. at Guwahati.

Essential Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Science with Physics and combination of any two subjects viz. Chemistry, Mathematics, Electronics, Computer Science, Astronomy, Geology and Statistics.

OR

Bachelor’s degree in Science with Chemistry and combination of any two subjects viz. Zoology, Botany, Microbiology, Environmental Science, Bio-Technology and Molecular Biology from a duly recognized University. Candidates must be able to speak, read and write in English and shall preferably be able to speak in local language.

Job Roles : Conducting educational programmes including demonstration/lecture in and outside

museum; helping Curators and Education Officers in development of teaching aids, visitors’ research, publicity, public relations and other programmes, programming for mobile science exhibition.

Age Limit: Not more than 35 years as on the last date of submission of application(s). Upper age limit is relaxable for the reserved categories, as per Government of India Rules.

Name of post : Office Assistant Grade-III

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay: Pay Matrix – Rs. 19,900-63,200/- (Level-2) & other allowances as admissible under the rules of NCSM. Total emolument is Rs. 39,460/- per month approx. at Guwahati.

Essential Qualification: Higher Secondary or its equivalent. The candidates must qualify in typing test of 10 minutes duration with at least 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on computer correspond to 10500/9000 Key Depression Per Hour (KDPH) respectively duly supported by certificate from a Government Recognized Institution .

Age Limit: Not more than 25 years as on the last date of submission of application(s). Upper age limit is relaxable for the reserved categories, as per Government of India Rules.

Job Roles : Typing, dispatch of daks, issue of tickets, photocopying, maintenance of files, preparation and processing of bills; making entries in various registers, ledgers etc.; handling purchase and stores; compilation of facts & figures for reports, statements etc. in computer; cash handling & cheque writing whenever required; any other work entrusted by superiors from time to time.

Name of post : Technician ‘A’

No. of posts : 4

Scale of Pay: Pay Matrix – Rs. 19,900-63,200/- (Level- 2) & other allowances as admissible under the rules of NCSM. Total emolument is Rs. 39,460/- per month, approx. at Guwahati

Essential Qualification: SSC or Matriculation with certificate from ITI or equivalent in relevant

discipline. Candidates must have one year experience after obtaining the certificate for course duration of two years. For candidates obtaining certificates of one year course duration, two years relevant experience after obtaining the certificate shall be required. Essential Qualification (ITI or equivalent) should be from relevant discipline i.e. Carpentry/ Electrical/Fitter.

Age Limit: Not more than 35 years as on the last date of submission of application(s). Upper age limit is relaxable for the reserved categories, as per Government of India Rules.

Job Description:

1. Carpentry/Fitter- Operation, repair, fabrication, handling, packing, installation and or maintenance of exhibits/ equipment/ instruments/ installation work and any other work to be assigned by the authority of the centre.

2. Electrical- Tracing and drawing, operation and maintenance of electrical equipment

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rscguwahati.gov.in/adv.htm

Last date of submission of online applications : 31.07.2025 (Midnight)

Application Fees :

Rs.885.00 {Fees. Rs.750.00 + 18% GST (Rs.135/-} (Rupees eight hundred eighty-five) only for each post. Online payment will be processed through the payment gateway integrated with the weblink

All Women candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability

(PwD) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of application

fee.

Last date for making online fee payment : 31.07.2025 (Midnight)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here