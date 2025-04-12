Assam Career 2025 Nagaon Judiciary Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Nagaon Judiciary Assam in 2025.
The Office of District & Sessions Judge Nagaon under Nagaon Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Drivers in 2025.
Name of post : Driver
No. of posts : 1
Scale of Pay : Rs. 14,000/- to 70,000/- + Grade Pay Rs.5,200/-
Age : The Candidate must not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years of age as on 01/01/2025. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. Rule.
Qualification :
The candidates must have valid Professional/Transport Driving License. Minimum Educational Qualification is Class VIII passed. Those who have passed H.S. examination shall not be eligible to apply for the post
Name of post : Driver (Contractual)
No. of posts : 1
Scale of Pay : Rs. 15,000/- (Fix pay per month)
Age : The Candidate must not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years of age as on 01/01/2025. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. Rule.
Qualification :
The candidates must have valid Professional/Transport Driving License.
Minimum Educational Qualification is Class VIII passed. Those who have passed H.S. examination shall not be eligible to apply for the post
How to apply :
The Candidates have to submit their application along with self attested documents(in photocopy) in a sealed envelope by Courier/Registered Post/Speed post/.
They may also deposit the same in the ‘Drop Box’ provided for the purpose in the premises of the District & Sessions Judge’s Court Building at Nagaon.
The applicant should address the envelope to the District & Sessions Judge, Nagaon.
The applicant must mention on the envelope containing the application “APPLICATION FOR TH E POST OF DRIVER/ DRIVER (CONTRACTUAL)”, as the case may be, at the top.
The last date of receipt of application is 2nd May 2025.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here