Assam Career 2025 LGBRIMH Tezpur Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various counselling positions or career in LGBRIMH Tezpur Assam in 2025.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Counsellor under ATF Scheme for 1 year (Addiction Treatment Facility) in 2025. The appointment is offered on a full-time contract basis for a period of 1 (one) year, effective from the joining date, with the possibility of extension based on the ATF Scheme. If the contract is not extended, it will automatically expire at the end of the term. The contract may be terminated at any time by either party with a one-month notice or a payment of one month’s salary in lieu of notice. Additionally, the Competent Authority holds the right to terminate the contract immediately, without cause, at any point during the term.The Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) was initially set up as Tezpur Lunatic Asylum. It came into being under the British Government in April, 1876.In 1922 the hospital was rechristened as Tezpur Mental Hospital. With the progress in the field of psychiatry across the globe, steps were also taken to develop this hospital with modern facilities. Being the premier tertiary care psychiatric institute in the NE region, the hospital was upgraded to a regional institute later. It saw renovation with the objective of providing better mental health care and developing manpower in the region. The Institute was thereafter rechristened as “Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health.”On June 1, 2007, the Institute was taken over by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Name of post : Counsellor

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Age Limit : 43 years

Essential Qualification:

Graduate in Psychology/ Social work/ Sociology. Preferable: Masters in the concerned disciplines.

How to apply :

Interested candidates fulfilling the qualification must submit their necessary scanned copies of relevant documents altogether. The documents must comprise of original testimonials/BIO-DATA/Educational Qualification/Experience, self attested copies of certificate/ one pp size photograph. Applicants may send it by mailing it to lgbrimhrecruitment@gmail.com. Last date for submission of applications is 25th April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here