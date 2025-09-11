Assam Career 2025 LGBRIMH Tezpur Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in LGBRIMH Tezpur Assam in 2025.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates in 2025 for recruitment to the posts or career of Research Assistant for the Indian council of Social Science Research (ICSSR)-funded research project titled “A Triple- Blind Exploratory Randomized, Block Trial of a Mindfulness Parenting Program for Mothers of children with Emotional & Behavourial Psychiatric Disorders: Comparing Face-to-Face, Hybrid and Mobile Web Application Delivery Methods” under Dr. Amaresha C, Associate Professor of Psychiatric Social work and Principal Investigator.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Postgraduate in relevant Social Science discipline (55% minimum) with NET / MPhil / PhD

Salary : Rs. 37000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in interview on 24.09.2025 from 10:00 a.m. onwards. The venue is in LGBRIMH, Tezpur-784001, Assam

How to apply :

Interested and eligible candidates should submit scanned copies of their original mark sheets (UG, PG, and NET/MPhil/PhD completion or convocation), course completion certificates/documents, curriculum vitae, relevant experience certificates (if applicable), one passport size photograph and testimonials from a referee via email to lgbrimhrecruitment@gmail.com

Last date for submission of applications is on or before 22nd September 2025 by 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here