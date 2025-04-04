Assam Career 2025 KKHSOU Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in KKHSOU Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Assistants and Research Assistants under various projects in 2025.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : A Study on Gamification as an Engagement Tool for KKHSOU Computer Science Learners

Essential Qualification:

1. B.Tech or M.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering/Information Technology

2. M.Sc. in Computer Science/Information Technology or MCA

Monthly Remuneration: Rs. 8,000/- (Consolidated)

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Analyzing Community Engagement as Institutional Commitment of HEIs: A

Case Study of KKHSOU

Essential Qualification: Master degree in any discipline

Selection Procedure :

For the post of Research Assistant, candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 9th April 2025. Time is from 10 AM to 11 AM. The venue is at the IT Cell Conference Hall (Block B, 3rd Floor), KKHSOU, University’s City Campus, Resham Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati

For the post of Project Assistant, candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 7th April 2025. Time is from 11 AM. The venue is at the KKHSOU, University’s City Campus, Resham Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati

How to apply :

Candidates may attend the interview as per the schedule with original testimonials, biodata and photocopies of supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2