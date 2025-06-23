Assam Career 2025 Industries Commerce Dept Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Industries Commerce & Public Enterprise Dept Assam in 2025.
Industries Commerce & Public Enterprise Dept Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Economist in 2025.
Name of post : Junior Economist
No. of posts : 1
Pay Scale : Pay Band-4, Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 13,300/-
Education Qualification: Post Graduate in Economics/Statistics.
Experience: At least 5 years of experience in relevant field of Statistics/ Economics in any Govt. organization / Public Sector Enterprises/ Statutory Organization or Reputed Private Sector Organization.
Age :
The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on
01-01-2025. The upper age limit is relaxable:
(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.
(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP.
6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25m April 2018.
(iii) For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum age shall be 50 years as on 01-01-2025 for Unreserved
category, relaxable further by 3 (Three) years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 (Five) years
for SC/ST candidates.
(iv) Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category
of candidates as per Govt, Memorandum No. ABP 1441951121 dated Dispur the 28th October, 2015
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://apscrecruitment.in
STARTING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION : 01-07-2025
CLOSING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION : 31-07-2025
Application Fees :
- General : Rs. 297.20
- OBC/MOBC : Rs. 197.20
- SC/ST/BPL/PwBD : Rs. 47.20
LAST DATE FOR PAYMENT OF APPLICATION FEE: 02-08-2025
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here