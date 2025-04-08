Assam Career 2025 IIT Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Research Associate in the project entitled, “Transforming underwater contamination: sustainable conversion of debris in sludge into value added products” at the School of Energy Science and Engineering in 2025. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being altogether in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati happen in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. The campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning. Within a short period of time, IIT Guwahati built up world class infrastructure for carrying out advanced research and also got state-of-the-art scientific and engineering instruments. Besides its laurels in teaching and also research, IIT Guwahati has been able to fulfil the aspirations of people of the North East region to a great extent since its inception in 1994.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications : PhD degree in Energy/Chemical Engineering with experience in pyrolysis also.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 21st April 2025. Time is at 10.30 AM. The venue is in Conference room, School of Energy Science and Engineering, IIT Guwahati, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates have to appear in the Walk-in Interview along with an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E – mail etc. They should also submit photocopies of relevant documents at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here