Assam Career 2025 IIT Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of JRF GATE in the project entitled “Co-cultivation

of Spirulina Sp. and Porphyridium sp. for simultaneous production of phycocyanin and phycoerythrin at pilot scale” at the department of Biosciences and Bioengineering in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : JRF GATE

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications :

Post Graduate degree in basic science or Graduate / Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course selected through a process described through any one of the following-

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

1. Scholars selected through National Eligibility Test CSIR- UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) and GATE.

2. The selection process through National Level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOs, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IISc, IISCR etc

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 11 Sep 2025 (Thursday) at 3 PM. The venue is in Conference Room, School of Energy Science and Engineering, IIT Guwahati, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates have to appear in the Walk in Interview along with an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E – mail etc. and submit photocopies of relevant documents at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here