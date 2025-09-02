Assam Career 2025 IASST Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IASST Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to post or career of Post-Doctoral Fellow (PDF)

under the Physical Sciences Division in 2025.

Name of post : Post-Doctoral Fellow (PDF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential :

M.Sc. in Physics and Ph.D. in Physics/Materials Science/Nanoscience with also expertise in Advanced Computational techniques for materials modeling and simulation

At least 2 first author publications (in the relevant subject area) in peer-reviewed national and/or international journals each having more than 2 impact factor altogether.

Desirable: Expertise in Density Functional theory. Experience of working also on quantum materials. Candidates who have submitted their Ph.D. thesis may also apply

Fellowship : Rs. 80,000/- per month. The fellowship cannot be availed by students who has worked for the Ph.D. degree at IASST. The I-PDF is entitled to leaves as per norms of the host institution. Those who did their PhD thesis and also are awaiting award of the degree are also eligible to apply. However, such candidates, if selected, will be offered lower fellowship amount till they qualify the eligible degree. The fellows will work under a mentor. The fellowship can be availed only once by a candidate in his/her career. The fellows are not eligible to receive any other fellowship from any Government or Non-Governmental source during the tenure of the fellowship.

Age Limit : Upper age limit is 35 years at the time of the application. Relaxation altogether as per GoI rules.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://iasst.gov.in/ within 19th September 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here