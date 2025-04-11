Applications are invited for recruitment of 12 vacant positions or career in GMDWSB Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board (GMDWSB) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Technical and Non-Technical Staff under Project Implementation Unit (PIU) of South East Guwahati Water Supply Project (SEGWSP) in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Executive Engineer- Civil

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria:

Full time B.E./B.Tech Graduate in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or AICTE affiliated Institution. Having a post graduate degree would be an added advantage.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Minimum 12 years of professional experience in works related to Civil is a must out of which 06 years of externally aided project (EAP) experience in civil works related to water-supply is desired. Experience in surface water source water supply projects shall get preference. Having experiences in field execution work shall get preference.

Age limit : 60 years.

Remuneration range: Rs. 50,000/- to Rs 1,00,000/-per month.

Name of post : Assistant Engineer- Civil

No. of posts : 4

Eligibility Criteria:

Full time B.E. / B.Tech Graduate in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or AICTE affiliated Institution.

Minimum 07 years of professional experience in works related to Civil is a must out of which 04 years of externally aided project (EAP) experience in civil works related to water-supply is desired. Experience in surface water source water supply projects shall get preference. Having experiences in field execution work shall get preference.

Age limit : 50 years.

Remuneration range: Rs. 40,000 – Rs 70,000/- per month.

Name of post : Junior Engineer- Civil

No. of posts : 4

Eligibility Criteria:

Full time 03 years Diploma holder in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or AICTE affiliated Institution.

Minimum 03 years of professional experience in works related to civil works related to water-supply. Having experiences in field execution work shall get preference. Having experiences in externally aided projects shall get preferences.

Age limit : 45 years.

Remuneration range: Rs 30,000/- to Rs 50,000/- per month.

Name of post : Senior Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Full time Graduate in any field from recognized University/Institution.

Minimum 05 years of experience in the field of administration in Government related sectors/ projects. Experience in externally aided projects of Government of Assam shall get preference.

Age limit : 45 years.

Remuneration range: Rs 20,000/- to Rs.40,000/- per month

Name of post : Grade IV

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Should be minimum 8th standard pass.

Minimum experience of 1 year in the same field. Candidates having other skills like driving, plumbing, cooking etc. shall get preference.

Age limit : 55 years.

Remuneration range: Rs 14,000 /-to Rs 22,000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their CVs along with self-attested documents also of Educational Qualification, Work Experience, Proof of birth certificate and Colored passport size photograph to the office of the Project Director, SEGWSP via email to career.segwsp@gmail.com, latest by 5:00 P.M. on 11th May, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here