Assam Career 2025 EIL Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of 17 vacant positions or career in EIL Assam in 2025.

Engineers India Limited (EIL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Manager, Manager and Deputy Manager in various disciplines in 2025. Engineers India Limited is a Navratna PSU and an Engineering Consultancy Company. The Company has executed some of India’s major projects in refineries, petrochemicals, pipelines, offshore, metallurgy, infrastructure & fertilizer sectors and has embarked on an expansion plan into sunrise sectors such as Nuclear, Solar, and Water & Waste Management with increasing international presence in over 13 countries world-wide.

Name of post : Senior Manager (Projects)- Chemical/Mechanical/ Electrical/Civil

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in Chemical/Mechanical/Electrical/Civil with minimum 65% marks

Experience : Minimum 12 years post-qualification experience

Name of post : Manager (Projects)- Chemical/Mechanical/ Electrical/Civil

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in Chemical/Mechanical/Electrical/Civil with minimum 65% marks

Experience : Minimum 8 years post-qualification experience

Name of post : Manager (Copper Smelter)- Metallurgy Engineering/ Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in Metallurgy Engineering/Metallurgical and Materials Engineering with

minimum 65% marks

Experience : Minimum 8 years post-qualification experience

Name of post : Manager (Aluminium Smelter)- Metallurgy Engineering/ Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in Metallurgy Engineering/Metallurgical and Materials Engineering with

minimum 65% marks

Experience : Minimum 8 years post-qualification experience

Name of post : Manager (DRI)- Metallurgy/ Metallurgical and Materials Engineering /Mechanical/Chemical Engineering

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in Metallurgy/ Metallurgical and Materials Engineering /Mechanical/ Chemical Engineering with minimum 65% marks

Experience : Minimum 8 years post-qualification experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Projects)- Chemical/Mechanical/

Electrical/ Civil

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in Chemical/Mechanical/Electrical/Civil with minimum 65% marks

Experience : Minimum 4 years post-qualification experience

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website http://www.engineersindia.com/ till 2359 hrs on 14.04.2025.

A candidate can apply for one position only in the subject advertisement. In case of multiple applications from a candidate, the latest one shall be considered as final, and the older applications shall be rejected without any notice

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here