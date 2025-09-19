Assam Career 2025 Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical and paramedical positions or career in Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Technical Support – II (Data Manager) and Project Technical Support – II (Lab Coordinator) in 2025.

Name of post : Project Technical Support – II (Data Manager)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20,000 + HRA as admissible

Qualification : 12th in Science + Diploma / Degree in Engineering. Experience in Microsoft Office is must.

Upper Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Project Technical Support – II (Lab Coordinator)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20,000 + HRA as admissible

Qualification : 12th in Science + Diploma (MLT/DMLT) + five years’ experience in relevant subject / field. Candidates should have good communication skills.

Upper Age Limit : 30 years

How to apply :

Interested eligible candidates may submit their application (in sealed A4 size envelope) in prescribed application format along with CV to Room No. 205, Establishment Section, 2nd Floor, OPD Building, Dr. B Borooah Cancer Institute, AK Azad Road, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati -781016.

The application should accompany self-attested Xerox copies of relevant documents in proof of

educational qualification, experience, identity proof in the form of Aadhar card, Class 10th certificate for age proof and other relevant documents.

The subject of the envelope should contain “Application for the post of ……..(Name of the Post)”

The last date for receipt of application is 30/09/2025 upto 5:00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here