Assam Career 2025 Directorate of Horticulture Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of 11 vacant posts or career in Directorate of Horticulture Assam in 2025.

Directorate of Horticulture Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Technical Executives, MIS Executives, Accounts Assistant and State Consultant in 2025 on purely contractual basis under Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) and Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North East Region (MOVCD-NER) schemes.

Name of post : Technical Executive (Agri Engg.)-HQ

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Degree/Diploma in Mechanical/ Agriculture Engineering with 2 years’ post qualification experience preferably in irrigation sector and knowledge of computer. Minimum 55% marks or 5.5/10 CGPA or equivalent marks in at Graduate /Diploma level

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Age limit: 23-38 years as on 31st August 2025

Name of post : Technical Executive (Agri )-HQ

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture with 2 years’ post qualification experience in field works and knowledge of computer. Minimum 55% marks or 5.5/10 CGPA or equivalent

marks in graduate level

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Age limit: 23-38 years as on 31st August 2025

Name of post : Accounts Assistant -HQ

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B. Com or equivalent with specialization in Accounting and Finance with 1(one)

year post qualification experience in maintaining Accounts both in Digital & Manual mode. Minimum 55% marks or 5.5/10 CGPA or equivalent marks in graduate level

Salary : Rs. 22,000/- per month

Age limit: 21-38 years as on 31st August 2025

Name of post : Technical Executive (Agri Engg) – District level

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : :-Degree/Diploma in Mechanical/Agri Engineering with 2 years’ post qualification

experience preferably in irrigation sector and knowledge of computer. Minimum 55% marks or 5.5/10 CGPA or equivalent marks in graduate level

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month + Fixed T? of Rs.7500/-

Age limit: 23-38 years as on 31st August 2025

Name of post : MIS Executive

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BCA/ B Sc IT with minimum 5 years work experience preferably handling of MIS in govt scheme. Minimum 55% marks or 5.5/10 CGPA or equivalent marks in graduate level

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Age limit: Maximum 38 years as on 31st August 2025

Name of post : State Consultant- Market Development

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Degree from a Govt recognized University

Salary : Rs. 45,000/- per month

Age limit: 65 years as on 31st August 2025

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents through email pmksypdmcassam@gmail.com for PDMC and movcdassam@gmail.com for MOVCD-NER or physically at the Directorate of Horticulture & FP, Assam, Khanapara, Guwahati-22

Last date for receipt of applications is 7th October 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here