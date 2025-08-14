Assam Career 2025 CSIR NEIST Jorhat Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in CSIR NEIST Jorhat Assam in 2025.

CSIR NEIST Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of Internship posts or career in 2025. North East Institute of Science and Technology, Jorhat, Assam, a constituent establishment of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi, has been engaged in multidisciplinary R&D work relevant to the country in general and North Eastern Region in particular. The CSIR- North East Institute of Science and Technology, formerly(RRL) , Jorhat was established in the year 1961 as one of the multidisciplinary laboratories of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research(CSIR) under its Chemical Science Group of laboratories. Its major thrust of R&D activities has been to develop indigeneous technologies by utilising the immense natural wealth of India. The North Eastern Region of the country being bestowed with an abundance of material resources like petroleum, natural Gas, Minerals, Tea as well as aromatic and Medicinal plants and hence the laboratories was targeted to undertake research for development of Know-How for a wide a range of industries and extension works.

Name of post : Internship

No. of posts : 6

Name of project : Agro-Industrial Alkali- Activated Composites for Pre-Fabricated Building Elements and 3-D Volumetric Construction

Essential Qualification : M.E / M.Tech / Equivalent Master’s Degree Programme in Civil Engineering (Pursuing)

Remuneration : Rs.5,000 /- per month

Age Limit : Maximum Age 25 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://neist.res.in/prostaff/

Last date of application through online is 22nd August 2025 up to 2 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here